Man visits world's Seven Wonders, including Taj Mahal, in seven days

A 36-year-old British traveler recently set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for visiting the world's Seven Wonders in just less than seven days. According to GWR, Jamie ‘Adventureman’ McDonald visited the Seven Wonders in six days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes, covering 22,856 miles, from March 6 to March 12 - using public transport. Jamie McDonald

Jamie's trip began on March 6 at the Great Wall of China, followed by the Taj Mahal in India on March 7, Petra in Jordan on March 8, The Colosseum in Italy on March 9, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil on March 10, Machu Picchu in Peru on March 11, and finally Chichen Itza in Mexico on March 12. Reportedly, he flew on 13 flights, and rode in 16 taxis, nine buses, four trains, and one toboggan during his one-week trip around the world.

However, as per reports, what makes Jamie's achievement even more remarkable is that doctors had believed he would spend most of his adult life in a wheelchair. Jamie was frequently visiting the hospital till the age of 9 due to a rare spinal condition called syringomyelia, however, his symptoms eased slowly.

According to reports, Jamie's entire journey's itinerary was planned by a global technology company ‘Travelport’. However, under the GWR's rules, he was on his own once he started his journey. Reportedly, he also had to follow certain rules including - using only scheduled public transport with licensed taxi rides, keeping a logbook with clearly indexed evidence of his visits, using accurate professional equipment, taking proper photos and videos, and also getting a written statement from an official dignitary at each site.