Many fall ill at US military base after delivery of 'suspicious' package with white powder

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 10:33 am IST

The package reportedly contained an unknown white powder and several people fell ill at the military base after the package was opened.

Multiple people reportedly fell ill at Joint Base Andrews, an American military base located outside of Washington, after a suspicious package was delivered there. The package reportedly contained an unknown white powder, CNN reported.

A suspicious package was delivered at the Joint Base Andrews.(Representative/Pixabay)
According to the publication, several people fell ill at the base after the package was opened by an individual in one of the buildings at the base, that was later evacuated.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building (at the base) were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” the publication quoted a statement by Joint Base Andrews.

The building where the package was opened by an individual also houses the Air National Guard Readiness Center.

The Joint Base Andrews is located in Maryland. US President Donald Trump frequently uses the military base to board flights to his important engagements.

An investigation is underway after several people at the base fell ill and were taken to the on-base Malcolm Grove Medical Center following the delivery of the suspicious package.

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to the Office of Special Investigations. An investigation is currently ongoing," CNN quoted the military base.

Initial tests carried out by a HAZMAT team didn't find anything hazardous. However, reports of people falling ill at the base have sparked a scare. A clearer picture is expected once the extent of illness among those who were in proximity to the package becomes known.

