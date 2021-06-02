Home / World News / Meatpacking giant JBS says most plants operational by Wednesday following hack
A cyberattack on JBS SA, the world's largest meat producer, has forced the shutdown of some of the largest slaughterhouses globally. (Bloomberg)
Meatpacking giant JBS says most plants operational by Wednesday following hack

  • "We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues," JBS' US head said.
Meatpacking giant JBS said most of its plants in the United States would be working by Wednesday after the company received a ransom demand in a cyberattack it believes originated in Russia.

"We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues... the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational tomorrow," Andre Nogueira, JBS chief in the United States, said in a statement Tuesday.

