Meghan Markle could make millions from her new brand's first product – here’s what the item is

It is being said that Meghan Markle will likely make millions from the first product of her new brand – American Riviera Orchard. The first product she is reportedly planning to launch under her lifestyle label is a bottle of rosé. While Meghan did tease two other products from the brand earlier this year, the pink wine is expected to be the first item to be made available to the public. Meghan Markle could make millions from first product of her new brand (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

The Daily Mail reported that it makes “infinite commercial sense for Meghan’s first product to be a wine,” adding that product will likely help her earn a lot more money than her other products. “As a product, wines are far more aspirationally marketable -— not to mention financially lucrative — than humble jam,” the publication stated.

Meghan previously hinted that she will be selling jams, and reportedly even sent samples to her celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner.

Meghan Markle is known to be fond of rosé

The outlet reported that Meghan is known to be fond of rosé, adding that back in 2016, this is what she drank while out on her first date with Prince Harry.

“Like a good Cali influencer, she loves a glass of the pink stuff, and is also a fan of every Instagrammer’s favorite drink, a ‘frosé’, which is made by freezing rosé wine and blending it into a slushie with strawberries and some icing sugar, for extra sweetness,” the publication wrote.

The publication suggested that Meghan might as well launch some drinkware to complement her rosé launch. “It’s expected that other products in the initial tranche of releases will be drinking and serving ware, bar essentials and other products, related to hosting and entertaining,” the outlet quoted insiders as saying. “We can expect items in classic, but expensive, style.”

However, Meghan has not yet shared any confirmation on the rosé report. It has been reported that among other products, the Duchess of Sussex will include dog biscuits as part of the brand.

Meghan, however, is not the first celebrity to launch a wine. In the past, Cameron Diaz, Kylie Minogue, Brad Pitt and Francis Ford Coppola launched their own wines.