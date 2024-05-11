Meghan Markle reveals why she married Prince Harry: ‘You see why I’m married to him?’

The Susexxes have started their three-day journey in Nigeria after landing in Abuja, the capital city, on the bright Friday morning. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the majority of their Friday schedule with Lightway Academy students. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Notably, Meghan Markle touched down at Heathrow Airport, UK, for the first time in the last two years and joined Prince Harry, before catching their flight to Abuja.

Upon their arrival in Nigeria’s bustling capital, the royal couple made their way to their first official engagement at Lightway Academy, a school supported by their Archwell Foundation.

This institution, which benefits from the patronage of their foundation, welcomed them with vibrant dances and the innocent smiles of its young learners.

Prince Harry vouched to erase the stigma around mental health

It was here that the Duke and Duchess chose to address a topic close to their hearts: mental health awareness.

Prince Harry expressed, “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health.”

“Too many people don’t want to talk about it ‘cause it’s invisible. It’s something in our mind that we can’t see.”

The duke passionately urged, “Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people.”

“There is no shame” in admitting that you are having a bad day, Prince Harry's words resonated deeply with the audience.

“You see why I’m married to him?” Meghan elicited cheers with her affectionate quip.

Meghan shared that their 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet, had recently said she see her own reflection in Meghan's eyes: “I see myself in you.”

Meghan reflected on these words, saying she “hung onto those words in a very different way” and “as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

When she was introduced to a 5-year-old at the school, Meghan fondly mentioned, “Our son Archie’s 5. He turned 5 last week.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were there in Nigeria to honour General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff's invitation.

The Sussexes are set to meet with injured service members as they aim to promote the Invictus Games, an initiative founded by the duke that champions the indomitable spirit of injured military personnel and veterans through sports.