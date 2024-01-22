close_game
close_game
News / World News / Mexico gets its first Ram temple ahead of Ayodhya Mandir's pran-pratishtha

Mexico gets its first Ram temple ahead of Ayodhya Mandir's pran-pratishtha

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 22, 2024 10:01 AM IST

The idols consecrated in the newly built temple were brought from India.

Ahead of the pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday, North American nation Mexico got its first Lord Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday.

City of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple.(X/ @IndEmbMexico)
City of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple.(X/ @IndEmbMexico)

Follow LIVE Updates

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The consecration ceremony of the deity, held amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora, was performed by an American priest with Mexican hosts. The temple was later inaugurated and opened for devotees.

The idols consecrated in the newly built temple were brought from India.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico took to social media platform X to share the news. "First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico," it said.

While sharing the images of the temple and the ceremony, it added, "The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall."

Meanwhile, the temple town of Uttar Pradesh has geared up for the much-awaited grand pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is set to go down in history as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. On January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Hindustan Times' complete coverage

The historic ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country, and dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The mega event has drawn attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On