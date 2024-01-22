Mexico gets its first Ram temple ahead of Ayodhya Mandir's pran-pratishtha

Ahead of the pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday, North American nation Mexico got its first Lord Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday. City of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple.(X/ @IndEmbMexico)

The consecration ceremony of the deity, held amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora, was performed by an American priest with Mexican hosts. The temple was later inaugurated and opened for devotees.

The idols consecrated in the newly built temple were brought from India.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico took to social media platform X to share the news. "First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico," it said.

While sharing the images of the temple and the ceremony, it added, "The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall."

Meanwhile, the temple town of Uttar Pradesh has geared up for the much-awaited grand pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is set to go down in history as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. On January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Hindustan Times' complete coverage

The historic ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country, and dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The mega event has drawn attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.