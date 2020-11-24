e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Millions of Americans expect to lose their homes as Coronavirus rages

Millions of Americans expect to lose their homes as Coronavirus rages

About 5.8 million adults say they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a survey completed November 9 by the US Census Bureau. That accounts for a third of the 17.8 million adults in households that are behind on rent or mortgage payments

world Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 04:29 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Coronavirus, which has killed more than 256,000 Americans so far, is on track to claim another 30,000 lives by mid-December, according to forecasts from the CDC
Coronavirus, which has killed more than 256,000 Americans so far, is on track to claim another 30,000 lives by mid-December, according to forecasts from the CDC(AP)
         

Millions of Americans expect to face eviction by the end of this year, adding to the suffering inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic raging across the US

About 5.8 million adults say they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a survey completed November 9 by the US Census Bureau. That accounts for a third of the 17.8 million adults in households that are behind on rent or mortgage payments.

The CARES Act, signed into law last March, allows homeowners to pause mortgage payments for up to a year if they experience hardship as a result of the pandemic. Borrowers who signed up at the start of the program could face foreclosure by March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s(CDC) nationwide temporary suspension on evictions -- aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus -- is slated to end December 31. The timing is far from ideal given millions of people are also set to lose their unemployment benefits at year-end without an extension from Congress.

Roughly half of households not current on their rent or mortgage payments in Arkansas, Florida, and Nevada think there’s a “strong chance” of eviction by early January. This equates to more than 750,000 homes where an eviction is the biggest worry, according to the survey.

By metro area, the threat of eviction is most pressing in New York City, Houston, and Atlanta.

Coronavirus, which has killed more than 256,000 Americans so far, is on track to claim another 30,000 lives by mid-December, according to forecasts from the CDC. The model shows weekly cases and deaths both rising every week for the next month, the maximum range of the agency’s projection.

President-elect Joe Biden in March expressed his support for rent freezes and eviction moratoriums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In