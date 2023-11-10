‘Minor but real’: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak confirms stroke

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak told ABC News that he had “minor but real stroke” while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City, confirming reports from Wednesday. File - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak speaks at the Novathon Conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 30, 2019. Wozniak remains hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2023, following a "health problem" while he was in the city to speak at a business conference. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File)

Wozniak told the news outlet that he felt dizzy in the morning while working on his computer, followed by a bout of vertigo, and couldn’t walk. At the hospital, an MRI test showed that he’d had a stroke, the technologist told ABC via text message. Wozniak said he’s no longer in the hospital and flying back to the US.

The celebrity news site TMZ and local media in Mexico reported Wednesday that he’d been hospitalized. People from Wozniak’s team flew to the area to check on him and see if he needed to return to the US for further treatment, TMZ reported at the time.

Representatives for Wozniak, 73, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Mexico’s Reforma reported earlier that Wozniak was “stable” and receiving “first-class treatment” at the hospital.

Wozniak, known as Woz, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. Since leaving the company, he has remained an active entrepreneur and philanthropist.

