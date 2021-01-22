IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
world news

Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval

In contrast, leading Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are further along in the WHO approval process, the document shows, though their shots are not among the nearly 2 billion already procured by Covax.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST

As concern over vaccine disparity across the world deepens, the World Health Organization is struggling to keep pace with rich western countries in green-lighting shots for use -- slowing down the Covax initiative which poorer countries are relying on for inoculation.

The global body has only approved one vaccine, the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot, for use, according to a document on the status of various Covid-19 vaccines in the WHO’s regulatory process. Moderna Inc., which has seen its mRNA shot authorized in the US, Canada, the U.K., the European Union and Israel, is yet to have a dossier accepted for review by the international body.

This is despite the fact that Moderna is one of 11 vaccine candidates that received funding from the WHO-backed Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, though the $1 million provided paled in comparison to the hundreds of millions the company received from the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed.

In contrast, leading Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are further along in the WHO approval process, the document shows, though their shots are not among the nearly 2 billion already procured by Covax.

Concern is growing over a mounting vaccine gap between rich and poor nations. This week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world was on “the brink of a catastrophic moral failure” as companies and countries prioritize inoculating widely in developed nations over targeting the more vulnerable in poor places.

As WHO Fumes at Western Drugmakers, China Fills Void on Vaccines

Tedros lashed out at companies, saying they’re prioritizing approvals in rich countries where profit is highest instead of submitting full dossiers on their vaccines to the WHO. That could delay distribution through Covax, the WHO-backed initiative that aims to supply vaccines to poorer countries.

Moderna was the second after Pfizer to secure emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December. Its vaccine is now being rolled out in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The WHO document shows there have been no pre-submission meetings held between the agency and Moderna, nor has a dossier been accepted for review. The WHO’s anticipated decision date on Moderna’s vaccine remains end-February, though the agency says this is only an estimate.

The company is in dialogue with the WHO and is committed to a successful outcome, a Moderna spokesman said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News, without giving further details.

Astra Application

An application for the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University is now being scrutinized by the WHO and approval is anticipated at the end of February, while the Chinese shots are estimated to be green-lit in March, according to the document.

The WHO’s struggles have opened the door for China to ramp up its vaccine diplomacy, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledging last week to hand out more than a million doses during a swing through Southeast Asia.

That amounted to a geopolitical win just before the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has made one of his first moves in office to re-engage with the WHO following Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the organization last year.

The Chinese vaccines’ quick progress through the WHO approval process raises the likelihood that they may be some of the first shots distributed by Covax, despite not being originally included for procurement.

“The Chinese government supports vaccine companies in joining Covax and actively facilitates this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday. “I understand Chinese companies including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino have all submitted formal applications to join the initiative.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Cybersecurity was demoted as a policy field under the Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
world news

A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
world news

Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
world news

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
world news

UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches

Bloomberg, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The policy, which would cost about 2 billion pounds a month, would be designed to overcome people’s fear of losing income if forced to self-isolate by a positive test, according to a document dated January 19 obtained by the Guardian and confirmed by a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
world news

Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Google Australia managing director Mel Silva on Friday warned a Senate committee in Canberra that the mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government was “unworkable”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
world news

Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In contrast, leading Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are further along in the WHO approval process, the document shows, though their shots are not among the nearly 2 billion already procured by Covax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare, WHO says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The World Health Organization said it sees no evidence that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed to the deaths of elderly people and urged that the shot still be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
world news

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delay

Reuters, Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Poland received 176,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a drop of around 50% from what was expected."I think that such a decision (on legal action) could be made next month if these supplies are not completed in accordance with the manufacturer's declaration," said a government spokesman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
world news

Cash for Covid? UK says no decision on reported plan for positive tests

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Surveys have indicated that only a small proportion of people with Covid symptoms were coming forward for tests while many others ignored instructions to self-isolate because of the financial impact of quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

China's vaccine maker to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Pakistan is not among the 51 nations that have started administering shots despite being the fifth most populous country globally, according to data collected by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
world news

First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law, culminating a decades-long campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
world news

'Liberating feeling': Dr Fauci compares working under Trump, Biden admin

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
While choosing his words carefully, Fauci acknowledged that it had been difficult at times to work for Trump, who repeatedly played down the severity of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand guard near the Zhaotong Road neighborhood, placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 cases, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Residents of an area of�Shanghai�have been banned from leaving the city after six Covid cases were found in the finance hub, the first cases there in almost two months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand guard near the Zhaotong Road neighborhood, placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 cases, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Residents of an area of�Shanghai�have been banned from leaving the city after six Covid cases were found in the finance hub, the first cases there in almost two months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

China finds coronavirus cluster in major chicken processing plant

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Meatpacking workers in the United States, Brazil and across Europe were among the groups hit hardest by Covid-19 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP