News / World News / More humanitarian pauses ‘urgently’ needed in Gaza, Rishi Sunak says

More humanitarian pauses ‘urgently’ needed in Gaza, Rishi Sunak says

Bloomberg |
Dec 13, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Rishi Sunak said, “We’ve been consistent that we support what is a sustainable cease-fire."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said more pauses are “urgently needed” in the Israel-Hamas war to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while also calling for a “sustainable cease-fire.”

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts.(Reuters)
“We’ve been consistent that we support what is a sustainable cease-fire, which means Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel and release all the hostages,” Sunak told Parliament in London Wednesday. “We urgently need more humanitarian pauses to get all the hostages out and to get life-saving aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

