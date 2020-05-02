e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / More than 240,000 deaths reported due to Covid-19: Report

More than 240,000 deaths reported due to Covid-19: Report

Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for 141,475 deaths out of 1,516,635 cases.

world Updated: May 02, 2020 22:22 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Paris
There have been 240,231 deaths out of 3,371,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China in December.
There have been 240,231 deaths out of 3,371,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China in December. (AP file photo )
         

More than 240,000 people have died of the new coronavirus worldwide with over 85 percent of the deaths in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 1530 GMT on Saturday based on official figures.

There have been 240,231 deaths out of 3,371,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China in December. Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for 141,475 deaths out of 1,516,635 cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths at 65,173, followed by Italy (28,236), Britain (28,131), Spain (25,100) and France (24,594).

tags
top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news