Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

More wins, more drinks: Opening hours in pubs could extend in England and Wales during Women's Euros

AP |
Feb 24, 2025 08:16 PM IST

More wins, more drinks: Opening hours in pubs could extend in England and Wales during Women's Euros

LONDON — Soccer fans in England and Wales might be allowed to spend more time in pubs if their teams go far at the Women’s European Championship being held in Switzerland in July.

More wins, more drinks: Opening hours in pubs could extend in England and Wales during Women's Euros
More wins, more drinks: Opening hours in pubs could extend in England and Wales during Women's Euros

The British government is launching a four-week consultation to discuss whether pubs can extend their opening hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. should England or Wales reach the semifinals or final of Euro 2025.

Britain’s home secretary has the power to extend licensing hours for occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance,” the government said Monday.

England's women's team — whose players are nicknamed the Lionesses — will be defending the title won on home soil in 2022. It was the nation's first major international title since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.

“The Lionesses showed us in 2022 what it means to bring football home,” said Diana Johnson, the government’s policing minister, “and now we want to make sure the whole nation can come together again to cheer on our teams.”

The consultation period will hear views from the public, licensing authorities and hospitality industry before any plans are approved by the government.

Hospitality bosses said pubs staying open later would provide a boost in difficult financial times for the trade.

“The exponential growth in the popularity of women’s football presents an incredible moment for both the sport and the night-time economy,” said Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association.

“The success of the Lionesses in recent years has inspired a new generation of supporters, and it is only right that we embrace this enthusiasm by ensuring fans have the opportunity to enjoy the matches in social settings.”

Euro 2025 runs from July 2-27.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On