Moscow court fines opposition leader Navalny for defaming WWII veteran
- The court convicted Navalny on charges of slandering a World War II veteran and ordered him to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $11,500).
A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine in a defamation case, a ruling that came hours after another judge rejected the top Kremlin critic’s appeal of his prison sentence.
The court convicted Navalny on charges of slandering a World War II veteran and ordered him to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $11,500).
Navalny, who called the 94-year-old veteran and other people featured in a pro-Kremlin video last year as “corrupt stooges,” “people without conscience” and “traitors,” has rejected the slander charges and described them as part of official efforts to disparage him.
Earlier Saturday, Navalny lost his appeal of the prison sentence for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. A Moscow City Court judge only reduced the sentence from two years and eight months to just over 2 1/2 years.
The verdict came even as the country faced a top European rights court’s order to free Navalny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 pandemic makes prostitution taboo in Nevada's legal brothels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow court fines opposition leader Navalny for defaming WWII veteran
- The court convicted Navalny on charges of slandering a World War II veteran and ordered him to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $11,500).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign 5 deals, EAM hands over 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines
- Jaishankar held talks with Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid as he began a two-day visit to review bilateral ties and development cooperation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for Republican senator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian Instagram star aided North Korea cyber crime, US Says
- Ramon Olorunwa Abbas played a supporting role in cyber-scams perpetrated by three computer programmers accused of extorting more than $1.3 billion of cash and cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New legislation would protect US drivers who hit protestors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95-year-old former Nazi camp guard arrives in Germany after removal from US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas: FEMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religious scholars to protest against Pak PM's plans to take over mosques
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What type of petitions USCIS still accepting after reaching H-1B visa cap?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans
- "Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox