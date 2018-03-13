Moscow threatens to bar UK media if Britain bans Russian broadcaster RT

Russia will not allow any British media outlets to operate on its territory if Russian broadcaster RT loses its UK licence, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday, amid a row over the poisoning of an ex-Russian double agent in England.

“Not a single British media outlet will work in our country if they shut down Russia Today (RT),” the state-run RIA news agency cited Maria Zakharova as saying on state television.

In a blunt warning to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, Zakharova also said nobody should threaten a nuclear power, alluding to Russia.

May has said Moscow may have been behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury and has said it is ready to take tough action against Moscow.