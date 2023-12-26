close_game
close_game
News / World News / Mother and her 4 children found dead in apartment near Paris

Mother and her 4 children found dead in apartment near Paris

AFP |
Dec 26, 2023 10:24 AM IST

The Paris region has recently seen a series of infanticides.

Five dead bodies were found on Christmas Day in an apartment in the town of Meaux to the east of Paris, the local prosecutor told AFP, adding that a homicide inquiry had been opened.

Five dead bodies were found on Christmas Day in an apartment in the town of Meaux to the east of Paris((Getty Images))
Five dead bodies were found on Christmas Day in an apartment in the town of Meaux to the east of Paris((Getty Images))

According to news website Actu17, which first reported the discovery, the victims were a woman and her four young children.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It added that police were looking for the 33-year-old father, who was "on the run".

Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed that five bodies had been found to AFP.

ALSO READ| King Charles mocks Prince Harry-Meghan in speech? ‘Selfless people…'

The Versailles judicial police service is investigating.

The Paris region has recently seen a series of infanticides.

In late November, a 41-year-old man confessed to killing his three daughters, aged four to 11, and turned himself in.

Police found them dead in his home in the town of Alfortville, in the southeastern suburbs of the capital.

A month earlier, in October, a gendarme killed his three daughters before killing himself at his home in Vemars in Val-d'Oise.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out