Mother's Day 2025: 15 irresistible deals on food and drinks to enjoy with your mom

Forget about the economic uncertainty—Mother’s Day is just around the corner, falling on Sunday, May 11, and it is time to celebrate mom! Whether you are planning to treat her to a special meal or are still looking for the perfect gift, many restaurants and retailers are rolling out deals and specials to make the day even more memorable, as reported by USA Today Mother's Day on May 11 brings various deals from restaurants and retailers. Offers include discounts, special menu items, and gift card bonuses to celebrate moms.(Representative Image-- Pexel)

Also Read: What happened to Savy King? Angel City FC shares update after on-field collapse

Top 15 special deals on foods and drinks on Mother’s Day 2025

Baskin Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has two special cakes on its menu for this Mother’s Day. The cakes are The Perfect Peony Cake and the Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake. Anyone who is a member of teh ice cream chain’s Baskin-Robbins Rewards loyalty program will get $5 off on a cake that costs $35 for the entire month of April.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All mothers who are nurses, teachers or part of the school staff can get a 20% off on their orders at the fast food chain on May 11. Bring a valid ID along to avail of the offer.

Burger King

Those who are members of the Royal Perks loyalty program will get a free Whopper with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal on Sunday, May 11.

Arby’s

Arby's is celebrating Mother’s Day from May - May 11. In their weekend deal, the food chain introduces a buy one, get one offer on their sandwich. The offer is available on May 10. The next day, on May 11, customers get four pieces of mozzarella sticks for $1.99 on any purchase.

Dunkin’

Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a sweet deal this Mother’s Day, with a 10-count Munchkins order for just $2, available through May 15. Plus, on May 10 and May 11, members can earn 3x points on bulk doughnut and Munchkin purchases.

Checker & Rally’s

They have introduced a special $4 meal on Mother’s Day. The meal includes a combo with the choice of a Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a side of seasoned fries, a 12-ounce drink and a Cinnamon Apple Pie.

The Cheesecake Factory

Through May 11, you can score a $10 bonus eCard with every $50 spent on gift cards.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

This Mother’s Day, enjoy a special three-course meal at the restaurant chain, with options starting at $55 per person. They’re offering brunch on May 10 and May 11, served until 3 p.m. Be sure to make a reservation in advance to secure a spot.

Happy Joe’s

At every purchase of a large pizza at the regular price, customers will enjoy a small dessert pizza for free on May 11.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has launched four special mini doughnuts called Mins for Mom ahead of Mother’s Day and will be available through May 11.

McDonald’s

On Mother’s Day, May 11, McDonald's is offering a tasty deal: buy one item off the breakfast menu and add another for just $1. Plus, when you order McDelivery, you’ll get a free breakfast sandwich with a $15 or more purchase. Keep an eye on the McDonald's app for even more surprises. The fast-food giant has also teamed up with content creator Maria Legarda for a special early Mother’s Day surprise.

Raising Cane’s

Caniac Club members can enjoy a tasty deal this Mother’s Day weekend! From May 11-12, buy one Box Combo and get one free. The offer will be available directly in your Caniac Club account, but you’ll need to be a member by May 10 to take advantage of this sweet deal.

Tim Hortons

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Tims Rewards members can enjoy a sweet deal throughout May: buy one dozen doughnuts and get another dozen of equal or lesser value for free, or buy a dozen and get a half dozen free. Simply find and activate the offer in the app before placing your order.

STK Steakhouse

The modern steakhouse and lounge chain, with locations across the U.S., is offering a special Bottomless Brunch on May 11 for $69 per person. It is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day with a delicious spread. Plus, when you purchase $200 in gift cards, you will receive an extra $60 in gift card value.

Paris Baguette

Through May 11, the bakery café chain is offering limited-edition Mother’s Day cakes, including the Rose Garden Lemon Citrus Layer Cake, Mom’s Favourite Chocolate-Raspberry Mousse Cake, and the I Love Mom Strawberry Soft Cream Cake. PB Rewards members can sweeten the deal by earning 2X points on all Mother’s Day cake purchases.