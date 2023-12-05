Mount Marapi eruption: Hikers’ bodies found in Indonesia, death toll rises to 22

The death toll from a volcano eruption in Indonesia has risen to 22 after nine more bodies were found, a local search and rescue agency official said Tuesday. In this undated photo released Dec. 5, 2023, by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers evacuate the body of a climber killed in Mount Marapi's eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia's Marapi volcano found more bodies among the climbers caught by a surprise eruption two days ago. (BASARNAS via AP)(AP)

"9 of 10 missing victims were found dead this afternoon and at the moment, they are being evacuated. There is one remaining victim currently in search," Abdul Malik, head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency told AFP.

Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra erupted on Sunday, belching a tower of ash three kilometres (1.8 miles) into the sky as 75 people were hiking in the area.

The rescue mission that followed has been hampered for days by further volcanic activity and bad weather but nearly all of the missing hikers have been found, with one still unaccounted for.

Ahmad Rifandi, head of Marapi's monitoring post, told AFP Tuesday it had observed five eruptions from midnight to 8:00 am (0100 GMT).

Later in the day rainfall and volcanic smoke were still blocking a view of Marapi, according to an AFP journalist.

Mount Marapi, which means 'Mountain of Fire', is the most active volcano on Sumatra island.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

The archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.