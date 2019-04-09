Muller report in a week, Barr tells lawmakers

US attorney general William P Barr told lawmakers Tuesday he hopes to release the full Mueller report into Russian meddling “within a week”, which would be mid-April as he had previously indicated.

Barr’s assurance came at a congressional hearing about his department’s budgetary request for 2020, which was expected to be also, if not more, about the Mueller report, as this was the first time he was testifying since Special Counsel Robert Mueller turned in his report on his 22-month investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Barr had released a summary of the report with bottom line findings that Mueller’s investigators found no evidence of collusion by President Donald Trump or his campaign with the meddling; and, though they found no evidence to press obstruction of justice charges, the did not exonerate the president from it.

Barr had said at the time he intended to release the full report, with redactions, by mid-April. “This process (of scrubbing it) is going along very well, and my original timetable of being able to release this by mid-April stands, and I think that, from my standpoint, within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public,” Barr told lawmakers.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 23:53 IST