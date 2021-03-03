Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Myanmar security forces opened fire in several places on Wednesday to break up anti-junta protests and several people were hurt, media reported, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.
Foreign Ministers from Southeast Asian neighbours urged restraint but failed to unite behind a call for the military to release ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy.
At least 21 people have been killed since a military coup on Feb. 1 ended Myanmar's tentative steps towards democratic rule and triggered protests across the country and international dismay.
Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in several places, including the main cities of Yangon and Mandalay, and there were also reports of live ammunition being used in some places.
"Oh my eyes, it hurts," one woman in a teacher's uniform shouted as she and other protesters scattered through a cloud of tear gas in the second city of Mandalay, according to a live video feed.
Nine people were hurt when police fired rubber bullets in Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news agency reported.
The Monywa Gazette reported five people were wounded when security forces fired live ammunition in that central town and there were also unconfirmed reports of firing and injuries in the two other central towns, Myingyan and Magway.
A spokesman for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.
The security forces detained about 400 protesters as they broke up protests in Yangon, Myanmar Now reported. One activist said several protest leaders were among those taken away.
Video posted on social media showed long lines of young men, hands on heads, filing into army trucks as police and soldiers stood guard. Reuters was not able to verify the footage.
Protesters were also out in Chin State in the west, Kachin State in the north, Shan State in the northeast, the central region of Sagaing and the south, media and residents said.
"We're aiming to show that no one in this country wants dictatorship," Salai Lian, an activist in Chin State, told Reuters.
'NO MORE WORDS'
On Tuesday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to make a breakthrough in a virtual foreign ministers' meeting on Myanmar.
While united in a call for restraint, only four members - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore - called for the release of Suu Kyi and other detainees.
"We expressed ASEAN's readiness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner," the ASEAN chair, Brunei, said in a statement.
Myanmar's state media said the military-appointed foreign minister attended the ASEAN meeting that "exchanged views on regional and international issues", but made no mention of the focus on Myanmar's problems.
It said Wunna Maung Lwin "apprised the meeting of voting irregularities" in November's election.
The military justified the coup saying its complaints of voter fraud in the Nov. 8 elections were ignored. Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide, earning a second five-year term. The election commission said the vote was fair.
Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has said the intervention was to protect Myanmar's fledgling democracy and has pledged to hold new elections but given no time frame.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday in an interview the coup was a "tragic" step back for Myanmar and the use of lethal force by its security forces was "disastrous".
ASEAN's bid to find a way out of the crisis has drawn criticism from inside Myanmar, with concern it would legitimise the junta and not help the country.
"No more words, action," activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters in a message when asked about the ASEAN effort. She called for sanctions on businesses linked to the military.
Tuesday evening's news bulletin on Myanmar state television said agitators were mobilising people on social media and forming "illegal organisations".
It said tear gas and stun guns grenades were used to disperse crowds in Yangon and 12 rioters were arrested.
Suu Kyi, 75, has been held incommunicado since the coup but appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing this week and looked in good health, a lawyer said.
She is one of nearly 1,300 people who have been detained, according to activists, among them six journalists in Yangon, one of whom works for the Associated Press, which has called for his release.
Ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said, including one for a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years on prison.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s Covid-19 mask mandate faces a new challenge. Now from ‘red’ state Texas
- Abbott, a Republican, has faced sustained criticism from his party in America’s biggest red state over the statewide mask mandate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox