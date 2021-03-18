IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI

Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Protesters in Myanmar fear they are being tracked with Chinese facial recognition technology, as spiralling violence and street surveillance spark fears of a "digital dictatorship" to replace ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.

More than 200 people have been killed since Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup, triggering mass protests that security forces have struggled to suppress with increasingly violent tactics.

Security forces have focused on stamping out dissent in cities including the capital Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay, where hundreds of CCTV cameras had been installed as part of a drive to improve governance and curb crime.

Human Rights Watch has expressed its "heightened concern" over cameras armed with AI technology that can scan faces and vehicle licence plates in public places, and alert authorities to those on a wanted list.

"Even before the protests, the CCTVs were a concern for us, so we would try and avoid them - by taking different routes to go home, for example," Win Pe Myaing, a protester in Yangon, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We believe the police and the military are using the system to track demonstrations and protests. It's like a digital dictatorship - the regime is using technology to track and arrest citizens, and that's dangerous," he said.

Myanmar authorities could not be reached for comment.

Most of the equipment used in Safe City, a project to curb crime in big cities, is from Chinese technology firm Huawei, Myanmar Now publication had reported.

Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.

Huawei told Human Rights Watch it was providing "standard ICT infrastructure equipment" - information and communications technology, and that the facial and licence-plate recognition technology on the cameras was not from Huawei.

There were many vendors, and Huawei "is not involved in any actual operation and data storage or processing," it said.

Chinese tech firms have come under increased scrutiny for their use of tools to detect, track and monitor minority Uighurs in the Xinjiang region, where activists and United Nations experts say at least a million Muslim Uighurs are detained in camps.

China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

"Authorities' ability to identify people on the streets, potentially track their movements and relationships, and intrude into private lives poses a grave risk to anti-coup activists," said Manny Maung, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"It can also be used to single out individuals in discriminatory or arbitrary ways, including for their ethnicity or religion," she said in a statement.

Young activists have created mobile mapping apps to warn protesters of the presence of police and military on the streets. The crowd-sourced maps also show the locations of water cannons, roadblocks and ambulances.

Chinese-made surveillance technologies deployed in locations from Britain to Vietnam have raised concerns about privacy and the potential for misuse and discrimination.

In Myanmar, sections of the law protecting the privacy and security of citizens have been suspended, and there are no legal guidelines for the collection, use and storage of personal data.

While no arrests can be linked to facial recognition technology due to a lack of transparency, some residents are covering up the cameras, said activist Debbie Stothard.

"There are very serious concerns about how the military junta is using digital technologies," said Stothard, founder of Alternative Asean Network on Burma.

"If they are not already using it to target protesters and others, it is inevitable - and imminent," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar mass surveillance surveillance state artificial intelligence + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
world news

India delivers 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran to fight locust swarms

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
This was the second consignment of Malathion, a 95% ultra-low volume pesticide, supplied to Iran under a government-to-government locust control programme. India supplied the first consignment of 20,000 litres of Malathion to Iran in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
world news

China offers domestic Covid vaccine to diplomats, foreign workers, journalists

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The vaccine being offered is the inactivated Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group, which has been granted conditional market approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
world news

Time for India, Pakistan to bury the past and move forward: Pakistan Army chief

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Bajwa avoided any strident criticism of India while addressing the maiden edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division and leading think tanks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
world news

German archbishop offers to quit after criticism over handling abuse cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The findings on Thursday prompted the archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
world news

Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), meanwhile, said that use of the vaccine should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte's conservatives register fourth straight election win

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Rutte is now in a position to lead coalition talks, most likely with another big winner-the centrist, pro-European D66 party led by former diplomat Sigrid Kaag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
world news

US Prez Biden to send Covid vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada in first exports

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:32 PM IST
A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
world news

US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as top federal health official

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Republicans opposed his nomination citing his lack of experience on health matters and his support for expanding the government's role in providing healthcare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
world news

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik Covid vaccine bound for Honduras

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan backtracks on uncapped prices for privately imported Covid-19 shots

Reuters, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Pakistan, largely reliant on the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative for poorer nations, last month allowed private firms to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
world news

'Safe but...': EU drug regulator rules on troubled AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Several of Europe’s largest countries suspended use of Astra shots this month over reports of blood clotting, going against advice from the EMA and the World Health Organization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets.(REUTERS)
YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets.(REUTERS)
world news

YouTube to roll out short-form video service in US to take on TikTok

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The service, Shorts, let users record mobile-friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO working on ‘smart digital certificate’, different from ‘vaccine passport’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • WHO Europe director cited ethical and scientific reasons for the distinction between a smart digital certificate and a vaccine passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.(AP)
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.(AP)
world news

Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Israeli PM Netanyahu's election maneuver

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:02 PM IST
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP