Nancy Guthrie update: What's happening in Annie, Tommaso Cioni’s neighborhood? All we know as ‘over 300 tips’ received

Nancy Guthrie update: While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had previously excluded the family from any involvement in Today's co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance, this has not deterred online speculation regarding those associated with the missing 84-year-old.

Nancy Guthrie's family has been exonerated by Sheriff Nanos amid ongoing speculation about their involvement in her disappearance.(X/@crimeunmasked)

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The main people at the center of these theories are Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. The couple was the last to see Nancy before her alleged abduction in the early hours of February 1.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Major new development amid Sheriff-FBI joint probe, ‘We know someone…’

Nancy Guthrie update: Patrolling continues in Annie and Tommaso Cioni's neighborhood

On Monday, May 4, KVOA reported that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to patrol the neighborhood of Annie and Cioni, as well as Nancy’s neighborhood, following complaints regarding a YouTuber causing disturbances.

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{{^usCountry}} In mid-April, the sheriff’s department had returned to these neighborhoods to ensure the safety of the public, as per KVOA. Earlier, in mid-February, Nanos had exonerated the family involved in the case, stating that they are victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In mid-April, the sheriff’s department had returned to these neighborhoods to ensure the safety of the public, as per KVOA. Earlier, in mid-February, Nanos had exonerated the family involved in the case, stating that they are victims. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “To be clear… the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple," he stated in a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To be clear… the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple," he stated in a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the report dated May 4, KVOA confirmed that over 300 tips had been submitted to 88-CRIME in the past month. This news follows a recent appeal from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, encouraging the public to keep sending in tips. Nancy Guthrie update: All we know so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the report dated May 4, KVOA confirmed that over 300 tips had been submitted to 88-CRIME in the past month. This news follows a recent appeal from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, encouraging the public to keep sending in tips. Nancy Guthrie update: All we know so far {{/usCountry}}

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Speculation regarding the involvement of Annie and Cioni began to circulate after law enforcement seized Annie's vehicle at the outset of the investigation. The car remained in police custody for several weeks, presumably to gather DNA evidence. In March, reports indicated that the vehicle was being prepared for return to the family.

Despite obtaining a considerable number of tips in the past few weeks, neither the sheriff's department nor the FBI has succeeded in identifying a suspect. The investigation is still ongoing as DNA evidence is being analyzed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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