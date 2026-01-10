Naperville car crash: Tesla bursts into flames after hitting tree, Rt. 59 closed; fiery videos emerge
A Tesla hit a tree and burned in Naperville, the western suburb of Chicago, in Illinois, and Route 59 was closed partly as a result.
A Tesla hit a tree and burned in Naperville, the western suburb of Chicago, in Illinois, on Friday. As a result, route 59 north of 95th St was closed, as per Kris Habermehl of CBS News 2 Chicago.
“After a fiery EV crash, Rt. 59 will remain closed TFN from 95th St. up to Cantore Rd. Use Naperville-Plainfield Road or Book Rd,” the reporter added.
A lot of water was needed to suppress the fire and then cool the damaged batteries, as per the reporter. There is no word on injuries yet. Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident.
Visuals from the crash site showed the car completely burned, while some videos showed the efforts taken to douse the flames.
Visuals from Naperville crash
A NBC reporter sharing photos wrote “RT 59 is closed N of 95th Street due a crash and vehicle fire. No word yet on injuries.” The reporter added that the Naperville Fire Dept used a “Poseidon Nozzle” that is used for Tesla electric batteries, and that the fire was finally out.
A person sharing a video on Facebook wrote “2 cars accident by the AMC on route 59 and 95th the Black Tesla in flame 4 News chopper surrounding!!”.
Another person added, “A accident and car fire on Cantore and rt.59 going toward Aurora and Naperville from Joliet. The video was sent to me by a follower.”
The person added that the individual who'd shared visuals with him did not see an occupant get out of the vehicle.
