Naperville car crash: Tesla bursts into flames after hitting tree, Rt. 59 closed; fiery videos emerge

A Tesla hit a tree and burned in Naperville, the western suburb of Chicago, in Illinois, on Friday. As a result, route 59 north of 95th St was closed, as per Kris Habermehl of CBS News 2 Chicago. Firefighters at the scene after the crash in Naperville. (X/@KrisHabermehl)

“After a fiery EV crash, Rt. 59 will remain closed TFN from 95th St. up to Cantore Rd. Use Naperville-Plainfield Road or Book Rd,” the reporter added.

A lot of water was needed to suppress the fire and then cool the damaged batteries, as per the reporter. There is no word on injuries yet. Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

