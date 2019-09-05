Need wider G7-style group, with China, India, Turkey: Russia’s Vladimir Putin

world

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:47 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring Turkey, India and China.

Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organisation without China or India.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:36 IST