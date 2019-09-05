e-paper
Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Need wider G7-style group, with China, India, Turkey: Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:47 IST
Reuters
Vladivostok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Eastern Economic Forum Summit in Vladivostok on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Eastern Economic Forum Summit in Vladivostok on Thursday.
         

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring Turkey, India and China.

Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organisation without China or India.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:36 IST

