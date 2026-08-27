Nepal flash floods: Meghalaya govt seeks info about missing persons, opens helpline number

The State Disaster Management Authority said it was seeking information on any person from Meghalaya who may have been in the affected area or whose whereabouts could not be confirmed following the disaster.

The flash floods occurred on Wednesday in Nepal, causing extensive damage to villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, with several people reported missing.

Shillong, The disaster management authority in Meghalaya on Thursday urged people to provide information about those who may be uncontactable, following flash floods in Nepal, and opened a helpline number for families and others to report details of the missing persons.

How can individuals provide information about missing persons in the Nepal floods?

How can individuals provide information about missing persons in the Nepal floods?

Why are many pilgrims reported missing in the Nepal floods?

Why are many pilgrims reported missing in the Nepal floods?

What should families do if a loved one is missing after the Nepal flash floods?

What should families do if a loved one is missing after the Nepal flash floods?

Family members, relatives, friends, travel agencies, tour operators and members of the public with information about such persons have been urged to contact the authorities.

A dedicated helpline 6009924512 has been made available for the purpose. People can also contact 112/1070 for emergencies and CM Connect at 1971, the SDMA said.

People have been requested to provide the missing person's name and age, contact number, address in Meghalaya, last known location in Nepal and the date and time of the last communication.

The information will be compiled and shared with the authorities concerned for verification and necessary assistance, the SDMA said.

The disaster management authority appealed to the public to cooperate and promptly share any information that could help trace residents from Meghalaya in the affected areas in Nepal.

The Nepal Police said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi river that wreaked havoc across three districts of the neighbouring country on Wednesday.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi river and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China, at Rasuwagadhi.

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