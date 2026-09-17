White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles says she is cancer-free, thanks President Trump for his ‘unwavering support’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced Wednesday that she is cancer-free after pathology results following a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic came back clear. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced Wednesday that she is cancer-free after pathology results following a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic came back clear. (REUTERS) Wiles shared the update on X, saying she was grateful to receive the results and thanking her family, friends, doctors and others who supported her during her treatment. “Some personal news I’m grateful to share,” Wiles wrote before announcing that her pathology results had come back clear and that she was cancer-free. She also thanked President Donald Trump for his support, writing that she was “deeply grateful” and would continue working to advance his “America First Agenda.”

JD Vance, Anthony D’Esposito and others react Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, congratulated Wiles after her announcement. “Usha and I are very happy to hear this news and the answer to our prayers,” Vance wrote on X. He thanked Wiles for remaining “a symbol of strength and leadership throughout this battle” and praised what he described as her “indomitable spirit.”

Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito also responded to Wiles’ post. “God bless, Susie Wiles! An American treasure,” D’Esposito wrote.

Scott Turner also reacted to the news, saying, "Your strength and courage are inspirational. God is good."