60 Minutes teases first Patrick Clancy interview since Lindsay Clancy trial; here's when and how to watch
Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is set to appear on ‘60 Minutes’ for his first television interview after the trial.
Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is set to appear for his first television interview after the trial. He will appear on ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday, September 20.
This will be Patrick’s first extensive remarks since taking the stand in his former wife’s trial.
60 Minutes teased the interview in an X post, sharing a video of Patrick preparing for it and writing, “Patrick Clancy. This Sunday. Only on 60 Minutes.”
When will Patrick Clancy appear on 60 Minutes and how to watch the interview?
Patrick will appear on ‘6o Minutes’ on Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m. ET. He will speak with correspondent Ross Douthat "about his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media since his ex-wife's murder trial," according to a description on 60 Minutes' YouTube channel.
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‘60 Minutes’ airs on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Paramount+ has monthly or annual subscription plans to choose from, and it starts at $8.99 per month for an ad-supported plan and $13.99 per month for an ad-free plan.
Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He is recognized as a grieving father and a key prosecution witness.
The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.
Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More