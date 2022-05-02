Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan Markle's animated family series "Pearl" as the streaming platform hew its animated content.
Netflix decided to stop developing several projects, including Meghan's series as part of its strategic decisions on creating animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decisions.
Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of "Pearl". The series was planned to be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.
Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Netflix also decided not to move forward with two animated kids' series "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses."
The decision to cancel these shows came after Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers.
However, Netflix confirmed that the company would continue to work on a number of projects with Archewell Productions, including previously announced documentary series "Heart of Invictus". The series will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.
Netflix did not respond to a query on whether it will cut down more animated shows.
-
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
Energy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off. Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to meet its demand to effectively pay in roubles.
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss extending term of $3 billion loan
Karachi/Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will extend an oil loan facility to Pakistan and is considering rolling over dollar deposits as the South Asian nation looks to rein in one of Asia's highest inflation rates and stave off a current-account crisis. Saudi Arabia pledged $4.2 billion in assistance to Pakistan when Kpremier Imran Khanvisited the kingdom in October. It is also resorting to power cuts as electricity plants face fuel and funding shortages.
-
May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov
The upcoming anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said on Italian television on Sunday.
-
China building collapse: 2 days on, 5 rescued, dozens still missing
Rescuers pulled a pair of survivors from a collapsed building in central China on Sunday, state media reported, two days into a search-and-rescue operation for dozens feared missing. The building in Changsha city, Hunan province -- which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema -- caved in Friday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the dense streetscape. City officials on Saturday said five survivors had been pulled out of the structure.
-
Putin could make the choice: Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted from his personal Twitter handle that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics