Military veteran and former minister Matan Kahana is Gadi Eisenkot’s pick for 26th Knesset speaker
At the center of Gadi Eisenkot's picks for the 26th Knesset stands Matan Kahana, a veteran who has also held government positions.
Amid Israel's evolving political landscape, former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot announced on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with fellow Opposition leaders on candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset, with former minister Matan Kahana as the candidate for Knesset speaker.
Eisenkot, in a post on X, confirmed an agreement among opposition leaders. "I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties—Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid—on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government."
Eisenkot said the members agreed on former minister Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset, Roi Folkman as Chair of the House Committee, former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman as Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin as Chair of the Finance Committee.
Deep Dive
This comes after Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday gave Eisenkot the initial mandate to form a government.
Also Read | Eisenkot reaches agreement with Opposition leaders on Israel’s Knesset posts, names Matan Kahana as speaker
Who is Matan Kahana?
At the centre of Eisenkot's picks for the 26th Knesset stands Kahana, a military veteran who has also held government positions.
Kahana previously headed the ministry of religious services from 2021 to 2022.
Kahana remained an Member of Knesset (MK) until July 2025, when he resigned from his seat, according to The Jerusalem Post.
He is an IDF Colonel (res.) and served in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (Sayeret Matkal).
Kahana served concurrently with former prime minister and B'Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett, before moving to the Israel Air Force's Flight Academy, becoming an F-16 pilot, the report added.
Born in 1972 in Haifa, Israel, Kahana holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and a Master of Laws (LL.M.), according to the Knesset’s official website.
The opposition's choice for speaker would need to secure a larger number of votes than anyone backed by Netanyahu's bloc, AFP reported.
Also Read | Netanyahu says open to ‘unity government’ as Eisenkot seeks to form new Israeli coalition
Eisenkot, in his post on X, clarified that the composition of the committees would be discussed and finalised in the house committee's deliberations during the week and submitted for approval.
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