HT Evening News Brief November 10: Sheikh Hasina faces death sentence on return, one year of Red Fort blast and more
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.
Sheikh Hasina faces death sentence if she returns, says Bangladesh prosecutor
Bangladesh’s chief prosecutor said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina would have to face her death sentence if she returned to the country. Hasina’s London-based lawyers recently sought a new passport and identity card from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, ahead of her planned return. Dhaka rejected the request and reiterated its demand for her extradition from India. Read more
Red Fort blast, a year on: How doctor Umar and his accomplices planned the attack
Investigators believe the group behind the November 10, 2025, Red Fort blast initially tried to travel to Afghanistan to support pan-Islamic causes. After those attempts failed, they allegedly planned the suicide bombing under an operation code-named “Heavenly Hind”. The attack killed 12 people, and the NIA named nine accused in its charge sheet. Read more
Sonia Gandhi recalls encounters with Bill Clinton, Nicolas Sarkozy and Princess Diana in memoir
Deep Dive
In her memoir Belonging, Sonia Gandhi recounts encounters with several world leaders, including former US president Bill Clinton, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and Princess Diana. She recalls noticing Clinton looking at women during a reception in Delhi, describes Sarkozy's manner as arrogant and shares a lighthearted interaction involving Diana and her mother. Read more
Gadi Eisenkot names Matan Kahana as candidate for Israel's Knesset speaker
Gadi Eisenkot has reached an agreement with opposition leaders Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Lapid on candidates for key positions in Israel's 26th Knesset. Former minister Matan Kahana has been named as the candidate for speaker. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. Read more
Daniel Radcliffe unsure if he will watch HBO's new Harry Potter series
Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film franchise, is unsure whether he will watch HBO's upcoming television adaptation. The actor said his long association with the films and his limited television viewing make him hesitant. He also said he had written to new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin to wish him well. Read more
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