Daniel Radcliffe is unsure if he will watch Harry Potter series, says eight hours is a lot to watch anything

Daniel Radcliffe played the role of the boy who lived for a decade as it became one of the beloved characters of all time. Now, the actor is ready to let a new generation take over the world of Harry Potter, but that does not necessarily mean he will be watching their journey unfold. The actor has admitted that he is unsure about tuning in to HBO's upcoming series, based on J.K. Rowling's books. Daniel Radcliffe is unsure if he will be watch HBO Max series Harry Potter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Daniel Radcliffe on new Harry Potter series In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the actor was asked if he would watch the new adaptation. He did not have a definite answer and said, "I don't know if I will, honestly."

Daniel explained that his long association with the franchise is one reason he may give the show a miss. He also pointed out that watching television is not something he does regularly. In fact, there are several popular shows he has never got around to watching. "I've been in a lot of Harry Potter already. Also, I don't watch any TV. I haven't seen Breaking Bad. I haven't seen Mad Men. I haven't seen some of the real classics. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch," he said.