World News / New coronavirus is 'preventable and treatable': China health official

New coronavirus is ‘preventable and treatable’: China health official

The hospital administration said the percentage of infected patients have dropped by 20%.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:22 IST
Reuters
Beijing
A guard stands at the gate of the Shanghai Public Clinical Center Shanghai, where the coronavirus patients are quarantined, in Shanghai, China.
A guard stands at the gate of the Shanghai Public Clinical Center Shanghai, where the coronavirus patients are quarantined, in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
         

The novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1,700 people in China is “preventable and treatable”, an official from the country’s National Health Commission said on Monday.

Guo Yanhong, a hospital administration supervisor at the commission, made the remarks at a daily press conference, in which she also said the percentage of infected patients in virus epicentre Wuhan who are critically ill had dropped to 18% now from 38% at the beginning of the outbreak.

