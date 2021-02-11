New Covid-19 cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing
Health authorities in Australia's Victoria state ramped up contact tracing and prepared for more mass testing of residents in Melbourne after a new COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel grew to eight cases on Thursday.
More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours in Australia's second most populous city Melbourne and authorities urged residents to get tested amid fears of community transmission from a worker at the Holiday Inn in the city.
The new outbreak in Melbourne, where the Australia Open tennis tournament is underway, has stirred fears of a fresh wave of infections in the state hardest hit by COVID-19.
Victoria had more than 20,000 cases last year and over 800 deaths, forcing authorities to implement a strict lockdown lasting more than 100 days, the most severe action taken by any Australian state.
The latest outbreak, which was likely sparked by a medical device known as a nebuliser being used by a COVID-positive guest at the hotel, consists of three hotel workers and two returned travellers in quarantine.
The remaining guests have been transferred to another hotel to serve out their quarantine and more than 100 hotel workers have been placed in isolation.
Australia has been among the world’s most successful countries in handling the novel coronavirus, largely because of decisive lockdowns and borders sealed to all but a trickle of travellers, with some 22,000 cases and 909 deaths.
But its quarantine hotels, where all international arrivals spend two weeks, have proved to be a weak link in its defences with the cluster in Melbourne the latest to emerge from one.
The most populous state of New South Wales on Thursday reported zero new cases. Other large states - Queensland and Western Australia - are yet to report their numbers.
Australia was one of the first countries to call for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, an action that sparked a diplomatic backlash from Beijing which has since slapped hefty duties or banned several Australian products from its shores.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that an Australian scientist, part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team investigating the origins of COVID-19, told the paper he believed the virus began in China, despite WHO’s official findings remaining inconclusive.
"I think the evidence for it starting elsewhere in the world is actually very limited. There is some evidence but it’s not really very good," said Professor Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist and infectious diseases expert with NSW Health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues
- Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinise data used by the team, which concluded that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox