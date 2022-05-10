Home / World News / ‘New political show’: Russia says will not attend special UNHRC session on Ukraine
‘New political show’: Russia says will not attend special UNHRC session on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: The meeting, which is being convened at Kyiv's request, will be held on April 12. Of particular focus will be the killings in Bucha and the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Trees and apartments are damaged by the impact of a missile explosion in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. (AFP)
Published on May 10, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Russia announced on Tuesday it will not participate in Thursday's special UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session on the Ukraine crisis, describing the upcoming meeting as a ‘new political show.’ Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman at Russia's Ministry of foreign affairs, said, “The Russian delegation will not legitimise with its presence this new political show organised under the guise of an extraordinary session.”

Click here for latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war

Zakharova further said that Moscow's explanations on its offensive against Ukraine will be ignored ‘yet again.' She said, "Unfortunately, our arguments on the true objectives of this special military operation and the real situation on the ground have always been ignored.'

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation's troops to enter the east European country, describing the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’ Outside Russia, however, its action has been categorised as an 'invasion.'

Also Read | On Victory Day, Russia fires feared Kinzhal hypersonic rocket at Ukraine: Report

Zakharova's remarks, meanwhile, came a day after the Council announced it will hold a special session on April 12 to discuss the crisis. The meeting will take place on Kyiv's request to examine ‘the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression.’

Of particular focus during the meeting will be the killings in Bucha and the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol, said Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday.

On April 7, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from rights of its membership of the UNHRC. 

Also Read | Putin doesn't know way out of war: Biden as US revives WW-2 era Act for Ukraine

On March 4, the human rights body voted to trigger a commission of inquiry--the highest-possible level of investigation--into alleged Russian violations on Ukraine's territory.

(With AFP inputs)

