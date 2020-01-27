e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / New post-Brexit UK visa to attract scientists, researchers soon

New post-Brexit UK visa to attract scientists, researchers soon

Called the Global Talent route, the visa will replace the existing Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route. It will not have a cap on the number of people granted visa; applicants will not need to have a job offer in the UK; and it will allow absences from the UK as part of their work.

world Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:09 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Announcing the new visa, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson said it will continue to ensure dependents will be able to take up employment in the UK, and preserve the route’s flexibility by not requiring an individual to hold an offer of employment before arriving or tying them to one specific job.
Announcing the new visa, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson said it will continue to ensure dependents will be able to take up employment in the UK, and preserve the route’s flexibility by not requiring an individual to hold an offer of employment before arriving or tying them to one specific job.(Reuters File )
         

As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on January 31, the Boris Johnson government has unveiled a new fast-track visa available from February 20 to attract the world’s top scientists, researchers and mathematicians.

Called the Global Talent route, the visa will replace the existing Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route. It will not have a cap on the number of people granted visa; applicants will not need to have a job offer in the UK; and it will allow absences from the UK as part of their work.

There will be some official pageantry to mark Brexit day on January 31, including a countdown clock projected on Downing Street and a special 50 pence coin, but little will change in practice until the end of the transition period on December 31.

Announcing the new visa, Johnson said it will continue to ensure dependents will be able to take up employment in the UK, and preserve the route’s flexibility by not requiring an individual to hold an offer of employment before arriving or tying them to one specific job.

It will also provide an accelerated path to settlement, and provide exemption absences for researchers, and their dependants, where they are required overseas for work-related purposes.

The UK Research and Innovation, the semi-government research and funding body, will endorse applicants from the scientific and research community.

Johnson said: “The UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting edge research”.

“That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stand ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality”.

However, Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokeswoman Christine Jardine dismissed the announcement replacing the existing Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route as a “marketing gimmick”.

She said: “Boris Johnson is showing that he fundamentally doesn’t understand what makes our science sector so successful. Changing the name of a visa and removing a cap that’s never been hit is not a serious plan.”

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Fourth person quarantined at Mumbai for suspected coronavirus symptoms
Fourth person quarantined at Mumbai for suspected coronavirus symptoms
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news