New York shooting: Man shot dead on moving subway train, suspect at large
A man fatally shot another man in the chest on a moving New York City subway train Sunday, police said. No one else was wounded.
The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train that was traveling over the Manhattan Bridge, police said. The 48-year-old victim died at a hospital.
At a briefing, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters the shooting appeared be a random attack, which occurred while the victim was seated in the last car of the train heading from Brooklyn into Manhattan.
“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," the chief said.
The shooter fled after the train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan. Police were reviewing security video to try to identify him, Corey said.
Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train last month, wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter faces terrorism and other charges. In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a stranger.
Since taking office Jan. 1, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has made cracking down on violent crime a chief focus of his administration.
The former New York City police captain rode the subway to City Hall on his first day as mayor. He later said he didn’t feel safe on the train after encountering a yelling passenger and several homeless people, and said the city needs to tackle “actual crime” and “the perception of crime.”
Most of the violence the city has experienced in recent months has not been in the subways but in neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color. But attacks on the subway, a vital network millions of New Yorkers rely upon, loom large in public perceptions of safety.
Ukraine rejects concessions as Russians attack in east and south
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in the eastern and southern parts of the country, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future," he said. "Half-measures should not be used when aggression should be stopped," he said.
Monkeypox: UK confirms local transmission, WHO expects more cases
The World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. “What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world,” WHO official an infectious disease specialist, David Heymann, told Reuters.
Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in country's the east and south, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire. “Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future,” he said. Polish President Andrzej Duda said he “will not rest until Ukraine becomes a full-fledged member” of the European Union. “Half-measures should not be used when aggression should be stopped,” Zelensky said.
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans international flights to India, 15 other countries
Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India. The sixteen countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel apart from India include Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela, reported Gulf News.
Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead for honour; 6 held: Reports
Two days after two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday. Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. News agency PTI reported that the sisters were found dead in their house.
