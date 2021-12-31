e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New York should ban small-business evictions: Ocasio-Cortez

New York should ban small-business evictions: Ocasio-Cortez

The outspoken Democrat also suggested that New York should extend rent protections to vulnerable small businesses and that the federal government should step in to help with rents and mortgages nationwide.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 03:53 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.(AP)
         

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend his statewide ban on evictions to include small businesses.

The outspoken Democrat also suggested that New York should extend rent protections to vulnerable small businesses and that the federal government should step in to help with rents and mortgages nationwide. Under legislation signed this week, New Yorkers suffering from financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic will be protected from evictions and foreclosures until May 1.

“Our priority should be to keep people housed and prevent economic collapse of the family and local small businesses that are the backbone of our communities,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Cuomo echoed the call on Wednesday but said state lawmakers should be the ones to take up legislation that will protect commercial tenants and small businesses, including a ban on late fees and penalties. Landlords should recognize that if they kick out a tenant, there’s unlikely to be anyone to replace them until the economy improves, he said.

“If the legislature doesn’t do it, or doesn’t do it quickly, then I would do an executive order to do it,” he said at a virus briefing. “But I’d rather see them just close the loopholes in the bill so there’s no confusion.”

tags
top news
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
Covid-19 hits India’s biggest ceremonial event, Republic Day parade curtailed
Covid-19 hits India’s biggest ceremonial event, Republic Day parade curtailed
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Restobars at 50% capacity, strict vigil by officials as city rings in a New Year
Restobars at 50% capacity, strict vigil by officials as city rings in a New Year
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In