Next 6 months 'very good' for Gulf, difficult for world: Saudi finance minister

Published on Oct 26, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Saudi finance minister said the next six months would be difficult on a global scale and it was Saudi Arabia's role to help the region.

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan is seen.(Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the next six months, and possibly six years, would be "very good" for the Gulf Arab countries but "very difficult" for the wider Middle East.

Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said the next six months would be difficult on a global scale and it was Saudi Arabia's role to help the region.

He added it had sent aid including food and energy to low-income countries and others.

