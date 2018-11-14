NIA charges Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi with anti-national activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has formally charged Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates - Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen of anti-national activities through propaganda on social and other media platforms and inciting Kashmiri boys for armed and violent rebellion against India.

The agency also alleged that Andrabi has close ties with designated “Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-E-Toiba (LeT), internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan”.

Andrabi acts chief of the proscribed terrorist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), while Sofi Fehmeeda is her personal secretary and Nasreen is described as general secretary of the outfit.

“The above accused (Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen) were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means,” said the NIA in a statement on Wednesday.

Security officials say Andrabi has been indulging in anti-India propaganda for years now and the J&K has administration has acted against her many times.

“But the action of the NIA, which is a central agency, against Andrabi is a clear indication to the separatists elements in the J&K that the government will not hesitate in acting tough against them. If they are going to violate law of the land they will face action,” said a security official familiar with the development.

The agency in its statement added that it’s probe formally established that Sofi Fehmeeda, as personal secretary to Andrabi and also as a press secretary of the DEM and Naheeda Nasreen as its general secretary “have been instrumental in use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian Government besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities” in India on grounds of religion.

“They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat. They have used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed rebellion against the Government of India with an object of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan,” said the statement.

The NIA further said Andrabi and her associates are running the DEM which is a designated terrorist outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“DEM as a terrorist organization is engaged in anti-India activities and has been inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of terrorist organizations based in Pakistan,” said the NIA.

Andrabi was arrested in the case in July this year and at present lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail here.

“She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion. Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed,” the NIA alleged.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 19:31 IST