Nigel Farage says he ‘can’t be pushed or bullied’ after Musk comments

Nigel Farage has said that he “can’t be pushed or bullied” after Elon Musk said that Reform UK needs a new leader. Last weekend, the Tesla and Space X owner posted that Mr Farage “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead the party. The apparent split between the pair followed Mr Farage’s continuing rejection of calls to support jailed, far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, whom Mr Musk has previously tweeted in favour of. Speaking to Sky News on Friday following the intervention by Mr Musk, Mr Farage said “I can’t be pushed or bullied or made to change by anybody. “I stick to what I believe in, even if that sometimes means there are some short-term consequences”. Mr Musk had been rumoured to be considering making a large donation to Reform before his comments on Sunday. Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter – met Mr Farage in December at US President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which Mr Farage described as “historic” and “great Mr Farage also appeared to touch on last weekend’s incident in his speech at the conference on Friday night. He told the attendees at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher: “We are livestreaming this on all our platforms, including one called X.” To laughter, he added: “You have good days and bad days, but that is the way it is.” Friday night’s event was the latest in a series that has been hosted by the party in regions across the country, and it will be followed by one in the North West on Saturday. During his speech, Mr Farage also touched on councils that have asked to postpone local elections this year ahead of the biggest reorganisation of local government in decades. Mr Farage accused Conservative-led councils that have requested postponements of “political cowardice”. “What they have done today is an act of political cowardice,” he told the conference on Friday night. “It is denying people their democratic rights and frankly, I’m angry. I think the whole thing is a complete and utter disgrace.” During the same speech, Mr Farage also welcomed the party’s latest defectors from the Conservatives. He introduced Norfolk councillor Robin Hunter-Clarke and Elmbridge Borough councillor Harrison Allman-Varty, who was 18 when he was first voted into office and became the youngest elected borough councillor, to the event in Surrey.

Former councillor Harrison Allman-Varty joins Reform UK leader Nigel Farage onstage as he announces he is defecting from the Conservative party to join Reform UK (Jonathan Brady/PA)