IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies due to Covid-19 crisis
Only about 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families, attended and were socially-distanced.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Only about 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families, attended and were socially-distanced.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies due to Covid-19 crisis

Pope Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of pilgrims and tourists, kept away by pandemic safety concerns and travel restrictions.

Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.

But Francis led a Palm Sunday service this year inside St. Peter’s Basilica just as he did last spring. That was just weeks after the Covid-19 outbreak erupted in Italy, which was the first country in the West to be hit by the pandemic.

Only about 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families, attended and were socially-distanced. They wore protective masks as did participants in the procession of 30 red-robed cardinals, but Francis was maskless.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis vatican city coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP