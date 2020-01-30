No explosives found on woman who forced Russian plane into emergency landing: Report
S7 said the plane had landed safely, away from other aircraft, and emergency services and airport security staff had rushed to meet it.world Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Reuters
No explosives were found on a woman who forced a plane to make an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Thursday, after she had threatened to blow herself up, the Tass news agency reported, citing a source.
Russia’s S7 airline said the woman had stood in the aisle and said she had an explosive device.
