e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / No explosives found on woman who forced Russian plane into emergency landing: Report

No explosives found on woman who forced Russian plane into emergency landing: Report

S7 said the plane had landed safely, away from other aircraft, and emergency services and airport security staff had rushed to meet it.

world Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
No explosives were found on the woman who had claimed she was carrying a bomb at Domodedovo airport in Russia.
No explosives were found on the woman who had claimed she was carrying a bomb at Domodedovo airport in Russia. (dme.aero/Facebook/Representative Image)
         

No explosives were found on a woman who forced a plane to make an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Thursday, after she had threatened to blow herself up, the Tass news agency reported, citing a source.

Russia’s S7 airline said the woman had stood in the aisle and said she had an explosive device.

tags
top news
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
IndiGo pilot writes to airline, says Kunal Kamra wasn’t ‘unruly passenger’
IndiGo pilot writes to airline, says Kunal Kamra wasn’t ‘unruly passenger’
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news