IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / No new community Covid-19 cases found in New Zealand since lockdown
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.(Reuters file photo)
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.(Reuters file photo)
world news

No new community Covid-19 cases found in New Zealand since lockdown

New Zealand also announced its first batch of vaccine had arrived. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would initially be prioritized on border workers.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST

As people in Auckland adjusted to a new lockdown on Monday, health officials said they'd found no evidence the coronavirus had spread further in the community, raising hopes the restrictions might be short-lived.

New Zealand's largest city was hurriedly placed into a three-day lockdown Sunday after three unexplained virus cases were found. It's the country's first lockdown in six months and represents a setback in its largely successful efforts to control the virus.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the negative test results since the first three were found was an encouraging start, but cautioned a fuller picture of the outbreak wouldn't emerge until Tuesday, when the results from an expanded testing regimen would be known.

New Zealand also announced its first batch of vaccine had arrived. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would initially be prioritized on border workers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the three community cases were of the more contagious variant first found in Britain and that genome testing hadn’t linked them to any previous known cases.

"This is a highly transmissible and a fast moving strain, one that requires extra care in order to stamp it out, and this is exactly what our approach entails,” Ardern said.

New Zealand’s greatest vulnerability has been at the border.

New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine. Despite precautions, there have been several times when the virus has leaked out from the border before being controlled again, and officials are trying to determine whether that’s happened again.

In the latest case, an Auckland mother, father and daughter caught the disease. Officials said the mother works at a catering company that does laundry for airlines, and they're investigating whether there is a link to infected passengers.

The rest of New Zealand outside of Auckland has also had restrictions imposed for three days, including mandatory mask wearing on public transport and limiting crowd sizes to 100.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavrius new zealand
Close
With nearly a quarter of the UK's population now inoculated with a first dose of a vaccine in a little over 2 months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.(AFP Photo)
With nearly a quarter of the UK's population now inoculated with a first dose of a vaccine in a little over 2 months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.(AFP Photo)
world news

End of lockdown? UK PM Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
"We've got to watch the data," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Green power exceeded coal and gas generation in the country’s energy mix for the first time in 2020.(HT File (Representative Image))
Green power exceeded coal and gas generation in the country’s energy mix for the first time in 2020.(HT File (Representative Image))
world news

Surge in Britain’s renewable power exposes grid risks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Wind power produced a quarter of Britain’s electricity last year, however the climb in output lead to more than 250 million pounds ($346 million) being spent on costs where energy had to be dumped because of network constraints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.(Reuters file photo)
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.(Reuters file photo)
world news

No new community Covid-19 cases found in New Zealand since lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
New Zealand also announced its first batch of vaccine had arrived. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would initially be prioritized on border workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Schools at the frontline of Macron's plan to 'fight all forms of separatism'

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron. Dragnet raids unleashed against private Muslim schools have become the underside of the presidential priority. In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration taken, Jan. 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration taken, Jan. 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tech giants 'close' to deals with Australian media

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made "great progress" in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

China's labour rights issues a threat to its trade deal with EU

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:52 PM IST
In the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is expected to face intense resistance from some European lawmakers, while international unionists, who say the pact will do nothing to stop human rights abuses or protect labour rights in China, have vowed to ramp up pressure over the deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

At Camp David retreat, President Biden hangs out with family

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said “Join in CDM.”(REUTERS)
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said “Join in CDM.”(REUTERS)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Suu Kyi's extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)
world news

US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Trump has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
world news

UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:13 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
world news

Coronavirus conspiracy shows vast reach of Chinese disinformation

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Powerful forces, from Beijing and Washington to Moscow and Tehran, have battled to control the narrative about where the virus came from. Leading officials and allied media in all four countries functioned as super-spreaders of disinformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

As a private citizen impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • The insurrection at the Capitol, in which five people died, is just one of the legal cases shadowing Trump in the months after he was voted out of office. He also faces legal exposure in Georgia over an alleged pressure campaign on state election officials and in Manhattan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family pushes a cart with vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing. (AFP)
A family pushes a cart with vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing. (AFP)
world news

Chinese youth voice their anger at govt as inflation, inequality soars: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:45 AM IST
China was the only major economy to post positive growth last year, following a quick from the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25.(Reuters File Photo)
Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Israel to allow 2,000 air travelers to enter every day

ANI, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The defense ministry has been tasked with contracting hotels where arrivals will be quarantined.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP