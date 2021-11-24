Home / World News / North America sees 23% surge in new Covid cases
North America sees 23% surge in new Covid cases

United States and Canada are reporting increasing incidence rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday
A sign outside of a hospital advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on November 19, 2021 in New York City(AFP)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Reuters | , Washington

New COVID-19 cases have jumped 23% in the Americas in the last week, mostly in North America where both the United States and Canada are reporting increasing incidence rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, warning that the region might have a relapse as in Europe.

In Central America, by contrast, there has been a 37% reduction in new infections, and in South America, nearly every country except Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela is reporting increasing COVID-19 incidence. Cases surged 400% in Bolivia's Santa Cruz department after protests prevented people from accessing COVID vaccination and testing sites, PAHO said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

