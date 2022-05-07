North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul
- The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.
-
UK PM Boris Johnson rides out voter anger at ‘Partygate’
If Boris Johnson's Conservative critics were waiting for proof that “partygate” and a U.K. cost of living crisis have damaged his premiership beyond repair, Thursday's local elections did not provide it. Electoral Calculus had projected they would lose about a third. Boris Johnson Braces for Local Poll Backlash Over 'Partygate' More worrying for Johnson will be criticism of his overall strategy. Big Names Yet the strategy carries risks for some Tory MPs.
-
Long Covid risk worse after Delta than Omicron, shows data
The odds of reporting fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating and other persistent symptoms were 50% lower following infections likely caused by the omicron BA.1 variant than those likely caused by the delta strain, the Office for National Statistics said in a report Friday. The difference was only found among adults who were double vaccinated when infected. Among those who were triple vaccinated, the difference wasn't statistically significant.
-
Russia should withdraw to pre-invasion position- Zelensky on talks: 10 points
Russia has to withdraw to the pre-invasion position, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday as he expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with a caveat. Speaking at a meeting at London's Chatham House think-tank on Friday, the Ukraine leader insisted that “regaining the situation as of the 23rd of February” — the day before the invasion — is a prerequisite for talks. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
-
Havana luxury hotel rocked by explosion - A lowdown on what happened | Video
At least 22 people, including a child, were killed Friday, and dozens others were injured in a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital Havana. The accident happened in Havana's 96-room Hotel Saratoga in the Old Havana neighborhood of the city. There were no tourists among the deceased as the hotel was closed for renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo Garcia Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma.
-
Imran Khan’s video with ‘donkey’ comment is going viral. Watch
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who had an unceremonious exit last month with a no trust vote in parliament, is yet again all over the internet - this time over a viral video. The video clip - which is presumably an interview - was shared by a local journalist Hasan Zaidi on Twitter on Friday. However, the source of the video was not mentioned. “Self realisation at 69,” another comment read.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics