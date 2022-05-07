Home / World News / North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul
world news

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul

  • The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.
Published on May 07, 2022 11:07 AM IST
AFP |

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.

 

 

