North Korea halts rail crossings with China, where Covid is on the rise -Yonhap
Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended after a series of Covid-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday.
Authorities in Dandong decided on the suspension at North Korea's request, the agency said, citing unidentified sources.
The suspension came less than four months after North Korea eased its years-long border lockdowns against the coronavirus that began early in 2020.
International aid groups say the strict lockdowns worsened economic problems and threatened food supplies to millions.
Authorities in Seoul, the capital of neighbouring South Korea, said they were keeping watch on the situation.
"The government is closely monitoring possible changes in related moves following Covid-19 cases in Dandong region," said an official of the unification ministry, which is charged with handling relations between the two countries.
Elon Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Report
Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, three people familiar with the matter said. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.
Local elections could spell end of the party for UK PM Boris Johnson
John Jones is the sort of voter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot afford to lose – but already has. Jones, who backed Johnson's Conservatives at the national election three years ago when the party swept to a landslide victory, regrets his decision after the prime minister broke his own coronavirus lockdown laws to attend alcohol-fuelled gatherings in his Downing Street office.
US reports first human H5 bird flu case in Colorado resident
The United States reported its first known case of H5 bird flu in a human with the virus appearing in a person in Colorado. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to have had H5N1 bird flu. This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses across the globe.
Global weekly Covid cases dropped by 21%: WHO in latest report- 10 points
Since the end of March, the number of new Covid cases and deaths have been declining, the WHO has said in its latest epidemiological update. Here are the latest global updates on Covid: 1. "During the week of (April) 18 through April 24, over 4.5 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 21 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, as compared to the previous week," the WHO's latest update read.
Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes
The authorities in Shanghai said on Friday the city's 12.38 million residents, almost half the population of China's financial hub, can now leave their homes as they are now in lower-risk areas. By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, adding the number of people in sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen.
