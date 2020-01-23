e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Novel Chinese coronavirus may have ‘jumped’ to humans from snakes: Study

Novel Chinese coronavirus may have ‘jumped’ to humans from snakes: Study

The researchers said that the patients who became infected with the coronavirus were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market, where seafood, poultry, snake, bats, and farm animals were sold.

world Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
According to the study, this recognition is key to allowing viruses to enter host cells, and cause infection and disease.
According to the study, this recognition is key to allowing viruses to enter host cells, and cause infection and disease.(Bloomberg)
         

The novel Chinese coronavirus, which has so far claimed 17 lives and infected over 550 people, likely resided in snakes before being transmitted to humans, according to a new study that may help design better defensive strategies against future outbreaks of the deadly pathogen.

The researchers, including Wei Ji from Peking University Health Science Centre in China, said patients who became infected with the coronavirus -- named 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization (WHO) -- were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market, where seafood, poultry, snake, bats, and farm animals were sold.

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, offers insights on the origins of the most recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the virus, which started in the middle of December 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China, and has now spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan.

Conducting a detailed genetic analysis of the 2019-nCoV, and comparing it with those of different coronaviruses from various geographic locations and host species, the study found that the new virus formed from a combination of CoV found in bats, and another of unknown origin.

“It is critical to determine the animal reservoir of the 2019-nCoV in order to understand the molecular mechanism of its cross-species spread,” the scientists reported in the study.

The new virus, the scientists said, developed a mix, or “recombination”, of a viral protein which recognises and binds to host cells.

According to the study, this recognition is key to allowing viruses to enter host cells, and cause infection and disease.

On further analysis, the researchers found evidence that the 2019-nCoV may have resided in snakes before being transmitted to humans.

“Additionally, our findings suggest that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV,” the researchers said.

However, some scientists, not involved in the study, have questioned the conclusions derived from the analysis.

David L Robertson from the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research in the UK, told PTI, “there’s very likely to be an intermediate non-bat host which would have picked up the virus from bats.

“So bats are definitely involved it’s just a question of whether this was directly or another animal was involved,” Robertson added.

The researchers in the new study said recombination within the viral receptor-binding protein may have allowed for cross-species transmission from snake to humans.

“New information obtained from our evolutionary analysis is highly significant for effective control of the outbreak caused by the 2019-nCoV-induced pneumonia,” the researchers said.

The new virus is similar to the one which caused the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, infecting 8422 people, and killing more than 900, they said.

However, the current study noted that unlike the SARS-CoV, the 2019-nCoV causes a mild form of viral pneumonia, and has limited capability for person-person spread.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

Common symptoms of the 2019-nCoV strain include respiratory ailments such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

tags
top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news