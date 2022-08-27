Home / World News / Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani appointed Pakistan's new ambassador to Afghanistan

Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani appointed Pakistan's new ambassador to Afghanistan

Published on Aug 27, 2022

Current­ly serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service.

Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani will replace am­bassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Senior career diplomat Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani has been appointed Paki­stan’s new ambassador to Taliban-rule Afghanistan. Current­ly serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service. This will be Nizama­ni’s first ambassadorial posting.

He also served as the director general South Asia in the ministry. Nizamani also served in the Paki­stan embassy in Washington as dep­uty head of the mission from 2015 till 2019.

Nizamani has extensive experience in bilateral and multilat­eral diplomacy. He will replace am­bassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan who would be completing his foreign ser­vice career by August 30.

pakistan taliban
