Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani appointed Pakistan's new ambassador to Afghanistan
Currently serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service.
Senior career diplomat Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani has been appointed Pakistan’s new ambassador to Taliban-rule Afghanistan. Currently serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service. This will be Nizamani’s first ambassadorial posting.
He also served as the director general South Asia in the ministry. Nizamani also served in the Pakistan embassy in Washington as deputy head of the mission from 2015 till 2019.
Nizamani has extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. He will replace ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan who would be completing his foreign service career by August 30.
Pak agency: Imran Khan's party transacted PKR 787 million on a secret account
'India gained independence with us…': Imran Khan praises India, again. The two others include Hamid Zaman and Rai Azizullah. The decision to allow these four persons to operate the account had been taken by the central finance board of the PTI, according to a notification issued on December 26, 2012, days before the account was opened. The notification carried the signatures of the then-central finance secretary of the party, Sardar Azhar Tariq.
Wiz Khalifa concert cut short in US over possible shooting, 3 injured
Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said. People started exiting Ruoff about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater's lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. Then there's the obvious legal peril.
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds ($851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday. Silverstone's website describes the car as the Princess of Wales' last Ford Escort, with 24,961 miles on the clock. The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford.
AstraZeneca's Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients: Report
AstraZeneca's blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday, opening the door to a substantial increase in patients who could benefit. Ejection fraction measures the heart's ability to pump oxygen-rich blood into the body. The drug also cut the risk of hospital admissions for heart failure by close to a third.
