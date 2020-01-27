Obama remembers Kobe Bryant, calls him ‘a legend on the court’
Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.
Washington
Former president Barack Obama remembered Kobe Bryant Sunday as one of the NBA’s great players.
“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama tweeted after it was confirmed Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.
