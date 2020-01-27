e-paper
Obama remembers Kobe Bryant, calls him ‘a legend on the court’

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama tweeted after it was confirmed Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

world Updated: Jan 27, 2020 04:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Kobe Bryant during a ceremony honoring the 2009 NBA basketball champions Los Angeles Lakers in the East Room at the White House in Washington, January 25, 2010.
US President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Kobe Bryant during a ceremony honoring the 2009 NBA basketball champions Los Angeles Lakers in the East Room at the White House in Washington, January 25, 2010. (REUTERS)
         

Former president Barack Obama remembered Kobe Bryant Sunday as one of the NBA’s great players.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama tweeted after it was confirmed Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

