IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Oil rally may be just what Putin needs to keep Russians happy
Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies(Reuters file photo)
Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies(Reuters file photo)
world news

Oil rally may be just what Putin needs to keep Russians happy

Amid growing tensions with the West and fears of new sanctions, Putin has been reluctant to spend heavily in recent years, even during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Rising oil prices and a weak ruble could provide the Kremlin with as much as $33 billion in extra cash for social spending this year, giving Vladimir Putin the financial wherewithal to help head off growing public discontent.

Thanks to a 25% price surge this year, Russia now receives more rubles per barrel of Brent crude than any time since mid-2019. If oil remains high, the windfall would be enough to allow the budget to receive an extra 2.3% of gross domestic product, according to Sova Capital in Moscow.

“It’s very important to stimulate business and consumers whose disposable incomes were down last year,” said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital in Moscow. “Without additional funding, there are risks that the economic recovery will fade.”

Amid growing tensions with the West and fears of new sanctions, Putin has been reluctant to spend heavily in recent years, even during the pandemic. Stagnant living standards have helped fuel public anger at the Kremlin, which has boiled over into the biggest nationwide protests in years and poses a challenge for Putin’s ruling party in parliamentary elections this fall.

So far, the Kremlin says it aims to stick with its earlier plan to cut spending this year and next, reversing most of the pandemic increase, in order to limit borrowing, as well as vulnerability to more Western sanctions on its debt. Any oil windfall usually goes straight to a rainy-day fund.

But after a decade of stagnating incomes, pressure is growing to spend more money. Just last week, the Kremlin changed the rules so it can add expenditure to the budget without approval from parliament.

Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies, so there will also be leftover budget money to spend in 2021.

It’s premature to start thinking about extra spending since it isn’t clear yet if oil prices will stay high, said Alexandra Suslina, a budget specialist at the Economic Expert Group, a Moscow think tank. “It seems like a populist move ahead of the elections,” she said.

The Russian president may announce new spending measures at his annual address to the nation expected in the next few weeks. So far, however, his spokesman has denied reports of plans to announce more expenditures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crude oil storage russia valdimir putin
Close
The legislation, known as the US Citizenship Act of 2021, hews closely to the outline that Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office.(AP)
The legislation, known as the US Citizenship Act of 2021, hews closely to the outline that Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as bill unveiled

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The proposal includes an eight-year path to citizenship for most of the roughly 11 million immigrants living illegally in the US, bolsters the nation’s refugee and asylum systems and calls for additional technology to be used to help secure the southern border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of US President Joe Biden participating in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, US. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Joe Biden participating in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, US. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: US President Joe Biden to commit $4bn to Covax that favours India

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:26 AM IST
India is the largest beneficiary of the Covax programme, clinching a deal earlier this month to receive 97.1 million of the 2 billion doses to be distributed under the programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Nazir has denied two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16," the UK media report said.(Stock Image: Getty)
"Nazir has denied two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16," the UK media report said.(Stock Image: Getty)
world news

Former British-Pakistani peer sexually abused two children in 1970s: Report

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Nazir Ahmed, previously known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, had carried out serious sexual acts when the defendant was under 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oncor apprentice lineman Brendan Waldon puts on a safety harness as he prepares to go up in a bucket to repair a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Texas Thursday. (AP Photo )
Oncor apprentice lineman Brendan Waldon puts on a safety harness as he prepares to go up in a bucket to repair a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Texas Thursday. (AP Photo )
world news

'Texans deserve answers': Governor blasts grid boss, seeks power plant upgrades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:17 AM IST
“Ercot has failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” Abbott said during a media briefing on Thursday. “Texans deserve answers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on a street in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on a street in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Japan finds new Covid-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The new variant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and in 2 cases at airports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies(Reuters file photo)
Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies(Reuters file photo)
world news

Oil rally may be just what Putin needs to keep Russians happy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Amid growing tensions with the West and fears of new sanctions, Putin has been reluctant to spend heavily in recent years, even during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden congratulates Nasa, team for Perseverance's historic landing on Mars

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Rover Perseverance is the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
world news

China admits 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their names

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India and China witnessed a prolonged border row that erupted in May last year and after their troops clashed in June in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waits to be administered, during the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Overijse, Belgium.(AP)
A case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waits to be administered, during the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Overijse, Belgium.(AP)
world news

Rich nations stockpiling a billion more Covid-19 shots than needed: Report

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The report looked specifically at contracts with the five leading Covid-19 vaccine makers - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global Covid-19 vaccine effort

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose: The Lancet

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Pfizer in an emailed statement said it was looking at real world data from Israel and other locations to understand the impact of its vaccine against Covid-19 arising from emerging variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Facebook on Wednesday barred users from sharing or reading news from Australian publishers on its platform in protest of a looming law that will force it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay publishers for content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:22 AM IST
In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
world news

Pakistan asks India to allow neutral international observers to visit J-K

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Envoys from several countries, including member states of the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening democratically-elected local bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

US says it's ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The State Department said the US would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP