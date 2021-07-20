Oman to observe Eid al-Adha amid strict Covid-19 lockdown

People in Oman are celebrating Eid al-Adha on Tuesday amid strict restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government has imposed a strict lockdown starting July 20 till July 24 due to the growing number of daily deaths and infections.

The full lockdown will begin at 5pm Oman time on July 19 and end at 4am on July 24. According to local media reports, buses will remain completely suspended from July 20 and will resume on July 24.

All commercial activities, public Eid prayers, traditional Eid market activities, travel and family reunions during the lockdown period have also been restricted by the Oman Supreme Committee.

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. According to Quran, the holy book of Islam, it is celebrated in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to god after he was tested to sacrifice his son. During the celebrations, Muslims sacrifice and distribute the meat of the sacrificed animal to the needy as well as their family members.

The surge in the latest Covid-19 cases in Oman has mostly been led by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. According to local media reports, the steady rise in Covid-19 cases has led to the healthcare system being overwhelmed. Covid-19 wards are full and medics are restricting admissions only to patients who need inpatient treatment.